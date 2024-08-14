JIMI WANJIGI is hellbent on overthrowing RUTO by any means necessary as he lays out the plan in detail – Look! This should worry State House





Thursday, August 15, 2024 - Prominent businessman and former presidential candidate Jimi Wanjigi wants President William Ruto out of power by hook or by crook.

Speaking during an interview, Wanjigi disclosed a bold plan to initiate elections in Kenya before the scheduled 2027 date and send Ruto and his entire government home.

He revealed that his strategy is grounded in a deep understanding of the country's constitutional provisions and is driven by his unwavering commitment to addressing the economic challenges facing Kenya.

"I am a very intentional person," Wanjigi stated, reflecting on his 2022 presidential bid.

"When I ran for the presidency in 2022, it was intentional knowing very well what was coming against me."

Wanjigi emphasised that his ongoing discussions and efforts concerning the economy have not been by chance but are part of a calculated plan.

Wanjigi disclosed that his team has developed a detailed script aligned with Kenya's Constitution, specifically citing Articles 1, 2, and 3.

These articles outline the sovereignty of the people, the supremacy of the Constitution, and the right of the people to exercise their power either directly or through democratically elected representatives.

According to Wanjigi, this constitutional framework provides a pathway to bring about elections before 2027.

"We have drawn up a script following the Constitution of this land, Articles 1, 2, and 3, that will bring an election before 2027," Wanjigi declared.

He underscored the importance of accountability and the power of the people in holding leaders responsible, stressing that even those in the highest office can be challenged and potentially removed by the electorate.

"It is my prayer that people see that even when you are president, you can be brought down by the people," he said.

"You are accountable to the people; you must rule with the ballot."

