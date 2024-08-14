JIMI WANJIGI is hellbent on overthrowing RUTO by any means necessary as he lays out the plan in detail – Look! This should worry State House

Thursday, August 15, 2024 - Prominent businessman and former presidential candidate Jimi Wanjigi wants President William Ruto out of power by hook or by crook.
Speaking during an interview,
Wanjigi disclosed a bold plan to initiate elections in Kenya before the
scheduled 2027 date and send Ruto and his entire government home.
He revealed that his strategy
is grounded in a deep understanding of the country's constitutional
provisions and is driven by his unwavering commitment to addressing the
economic challenges facing Kenya.
"I am a very intentional
person," Wanjigi stated, reflecting on his 2022 presidential bid.
"When I ran for the
presidency in 2022, it was intentional knowing very well what was coming
against me."
Wanjigi emphasised that his
ongoing discussions and efforts concerning the economy have not been by chance
but are part of a calculated plan.
Wanjigi disclosed that his team
has developed a detailed script aligned with Kenya's Constitution, specifically
citing Articles 1, 2, and 3.
These articles outline the
sovereignty of the people, the supremacy of the Constitution, and the right of
the people to exercise their power either directly or through democratically
elected representatives.
According to Wanjigi, this
constitutional framework provides a pathway to bring about elections
before 2027.
"We have drawn up a script
following the Constitution of this land, Articles 1, 2, and 3, that will bring
an election before 2027," Wanjigi declared.
He underscored the importance of
accountability and the power of the people in holding leaders responsible,
stressing that even those in the highest office can be challenged and
potentially removed by the electorate.
"It is my prayer that
people see that even when you are president, you can be brought down by the
people," he said.
"You are accountable to the
people; you must rule with the ballot."
