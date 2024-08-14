Chaos in the Senate as the fate of Governor MWANGAZA’s impeachment hearing is sealed – Look! No one can save her now





Thursday, August 15, 2024 – The Senate has sealed the fate of embattled Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza’s impeachment hearing.

This is after the Senate decided to take Mwangaza’s impeachment case directly to the floor of the House, rejecting a proposal to form a smaller, 11-member committee.

This move marks a significant shift in how the Senate will handle the controversial impeachment motion, set to be heard next Monday and Tuesday.

Instead of delegating the investigation to a committee, all Senators will now have the opportunity to participate fully in the debate, a decision that has sparked both support and opposition within the Senate.

The initial proposal to form the committee was put forward by the Senate leadership, with the House Business Committee submitting the names of the selected members.

However, this proposal did not sit well with many Senators.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, after listening to the debate, directed that the matter be handled in plenary, citing the need for transparency and full participation.

He instructed that the Meru County Assembly and Governor Mwangaza be served with notice by Wednesday, with both parties required to submit their responses by Saturday.

The Senate Clerk will then distribute all relevant documents to Senators by Sunday, ahead of the hearings.

The Kenyan DAILY POST