Africa’s fiercest mother-in-law, PATIENCE OZOKWO, gets a surprise visit on set from her granddaughter (Watch VIDEO)







Tuesday, August 13, 2024 - Patience Ozokwo was pleasantly surprised when her granddaughter paid her a visit on set.

The veteran actress marvelled at how much her granddaughter had grown in just one year as she hugged her and commented on her growth.

Patience referred to her granddaughter as "Ogbom," meaning "my namesake".

"How are you grandma?" the younger woman asked.

"I'm fine," the actress responded.

Patience then proudly introduced her to others on set.

See the heartwarming moment below.