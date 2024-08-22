JACKSON MAGONDU, a senior official at KeRRA, accused of exploiting ladies looking for jobs and involving himself in multimillion-shilling corruption deals







Thursday, August 22, 2024-A senior official at the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) Eng. Jackson Magondu is embroiled in multiple scandals.

Magondu, who is reportedly in the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) black book was demoted from his position as deputy director following allegations of exploiting ladies in exchange for job opportunities as well as his involvement in irregular tender awards.



Magondu, formerly a deputy director-general, is implicated in multimillion-shilling corruption deals, defrauding the agency, contractors and the government by securing kickbacks through unscrupulous means.



One firm involved in these deals is allegedly linked to his secret lover.



While in charge of KeRRA's Special Projects Department, a key position that oversaw the 'Roads 10,000KM Programme,' Magondu is said to have amassed significant wealth by exploiting tender processes.



His involvement in the corruption deals and exploitation of ladies looking for jobs has left a trail of victims while Magondu flaunts his wealth in the company of numerous girlfriends.



Contractors vying for projects under this program reportedly had to agree to pay Ksh 100,000 per month to Magondu with sums ranging between Ksh 1 million to Ksh 2 million required to approve certificates for payment.



Magondu allegedly flaunts his wealth through numerous properties in Nairobi and Mombasa.



He remains a controversial figure in the road development sector with many questioning how he continues to evade the legal repercussions faced by others including his "twin sister" Margaret Wanja Muthui - a former manager at KeRRA who was successfully charged and had her property seized by the state in 2023.

Via Cyprian Nyakundi.