Man goes missing under unclear circumstances after he was called to Kamukunji Police Station to pick up his phone that he lost during demos







Thursday, August 22, 2024 - A family is in distress after their kin went missing under unclear circumstances.

The missing man identified as Titus Musyoki Kiendi went missing on August 14th after he was called by police officers and told to go and pick up his phone at Kamukunji Police Station.

He lost the phone during the anti-Government protests.

Titus went to the station, only to go missing thereafter.

One of his friends has taken to social media and shared his photo, asking anyone with information concerning his whereabouts to reach out to his family.





The Kenyan DAILY POST