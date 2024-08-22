DCI offers a cash reward to any Kenyan who will assist in the arrest of murder suspect COLLINS JUMAISI







Thursday, August 22,2024 - The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has offered a cash reward to any Kenyan who will help in arresting murder suspect, Collins Jumaisi, who escaped from Gigiri Police Station on Tuesday.

Jumaisi who is the suspect behind the killing of 42 women in Kware, Nairobi, escaped with 12 others in a case that police said was an inside job.

DCI announced on Thursday that it was seeking information that could assist detectives to trace and rearrest Jumaisi.

Police intend to prefer charges against the suspect for the murder of forty-two women including his wife.

“A significant cash reward will be provided to anyone with credible information leading to the suspect’s arrest,” DCI said in an appeal.

Police said Jumaisi, 33, had confessed to the killings the DCI described as “psychopathic”.

The suspect is from the Shiru Sub-location, Shaviringa Location, Hamisi Sub-county in Vihiga County.

DCI asked members of the public with information on the suspect’s whereabouts to file confidential or anonymous reports through its hotline 0800722203 or the police hotlines 999, 911, and 112.

Informers can also report at any police station countrywide.

