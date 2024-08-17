RAILA’s political influence is over as a new survey shows what MATIANG’I would do to him if elections were held today – Look!





Saturday, August 17, 2024 – Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i would defeat former Prime Minister Raila Odinga decisively if elections were held today.

This is according to a new survey that has shown that most Kenyans would choose Matiang'i to become President over Raila, whose political fortunes have dwindled significantly since joining President William Ruto’s government.

The survey indicated that Matiang'i has gained considerable popularity, surpassing notable political figures in the Opposition.

"Most Kenyans would prefer a new president who is not one of the current prominent politicians.

"Interestingly, Fred Matiang’i has significantly gained popularity, surpassing Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka," the survey read in part.

This comes even as Matiang’i has hinted at running for the presidency come 2027, following public demand.

Matiang’i’s name has popped up several times amid Gen Z protests, with many urging him to return home and run for the presidency.

In response, the former powerful CS gave the strongest indication that he might just run for the presidency after he hired some political advisors and started printing and distributing branded caps.

