RAILA’s political influence is over as a new survey shows what MATIANG’I would do to him if elections were held today – Look!

Saturday, August 17, 2024 – Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i would defeat former Prime Minister Raila Odinga decisively if elections were held today.
This is according to a new
survey that has shown that most Kenyans would choose Matiang'i to become
President over Raila, whose political fortunes have dwindled significantly since
joining President William Ruto’s government.
The survey indicated that
Matiang'i has gained considerable popularity, surpassing notable political
figures in the Opposition.
"Most Kenyans would prefer a new president who is not one of the current prominent politicians.
"Interestingly, Fred Matiang’i has significantly gained popularity, surpassing
Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka," the survey read in part.
This comes even as Matiang’i has
hinted at running for the presidency come 2027, following public demand.
Matiang’i’s name has popped up
several times amid Gen Z protests, with many urging him to return home and run
for the presidency.
In response, the former powerful
CS gave the strongest indication that he might just run for the presidency after he
hired some political advisors and started printing and distributing branded
caps.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments