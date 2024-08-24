RUTO in panic as BABU OWINO incites students to demonstrate against the new University Funding Model – Look!

Saturday, August 24, 2024 –President William Ruto should prepare for another bruising battle with the Gen Zs, especially the university students.
This is after Embakasi East
Member of Parliament Babu Owino incited students to protest against the
new university funding model, which he said was discriminatory.
In a statement on his X account,
Babu Owino vehemently opposed the funding model, urging students to reject it
in its entirety.
According to the lawmaker, the
new university funding model is preventing underprivileged students from access
to education.
“Students should demonstrate
against the new university funding model that is denying needy students access
to education,” Babu stated.
Babu’s remarks came in response
to Chief Justice Martha Koome’s criticism of the funding model.
Koome had earlier noted the
challenges faced by students who, despite meeting the qualifications for
university admission, are unable to afford the fees.
She pointed out that while
taxpayer money is being allocated to various government officials for
bursaries, many deserving students are left struggling.
