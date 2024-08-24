RUTO in panic as BABU OWINO incites students to demonstrate against the new University Funding Model – Look!





Saturday, August 24, 2024 –President William Ruto should prepare for another bruising battle with the Gen Zs, especially the university students.

This is after Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino incited students to protest against the new university funding model, which he said was discriminatory.

In a statement on his X account, Babu Owino vehemently opposed the funding model, urging students to reject it in its entirety.

According to the lawmaker, the new university funding model is preventing underprivileged students from access to education.

“Students should demonstrate against the new university funding model that is denying needy students access to education,” Babu stated.

Babu’s remarks came in response to Chief Justice Martha Koome’s criticism of the funding model.

Koome had earlier noted the challenges faced by students who, despite meeting the qualifications for university admission, are unable to afford the fees.

She pointed out that while taxpayer money is being allocated to various government officials for bursaries, many deserving students are left struggling.

