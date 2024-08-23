Infant fatally mauled by pitbull while parents smoked weed outside







Saturday, August 24, 2024 - A 3-month-old baby was fatally mauled by two dogs while the child's parents were smoking marijuana, police in New York said this week.

On Thursday, August 22, the Associated Press (AP) reported that officials with the Rochester Police Department in upstate New York announced charges against two parents, identified as Sulamain Hawkins and Anastasia Weaver, in the death of their 3-month-old child.

The two parents were charged with manslaughter after their child died after being mauled by the family's two dogs.





The incident occurred on August 3 when Hawkins and Weaver left their 3-month-old baby, identified as Sulamain Hawkins Jr., in the attic of their residence while they went downstairs to smoke marijuana.

The parents left their child in the attic with two dogs, the Rochester Police Department said.

After smoking marijuana, the two parents went back up to the attack, where they discovered that their child had been mauled by either one or both of the dogs that were in the room.

The parents then quickly transported their 3-month-old to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Following the incident, an investigation was launched by the Rochester Police Department, the Monroe County District Attorney's office and local child protective services.

The two parents were arrested on Wednesday, August 21, and were arranged on Thursday morning, August 22, for manslaughter charges.

Hawkins and Weaver are expected to appear back in court on August 27 for another hearing.







During their hearing on Thursday, Hawkins and Weaver pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The two dogs were described as pit bull-type dogs. The canines were removed from the home immediately after the baby was attacked and placed in a local animal shelter.

However, a court order was approved this week to euthanize both the dogs.