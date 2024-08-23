Tourist, 29, is knifed to death on paradise island Mauritius after meeting a man she connected with online







Saturday, August 24, 2024 - A tourist has been knifed to death on the paradise island of Mauritius by the man she met on Tinder and decided to connect with for a holiday romance.

Zaliya Shamigulova had been missing since leaving her rental flat near the Flic-en-Flac beach on August 17.

The university teacher from Russia was seen wearing a white and blue dress on video getting into a blue Toyota car of a "local man" who was “giving her a lift.”







It was the last time Zaliya was seen alive, and she was reported missing by a female travelling companion.

Her relatives in Russia received messages purportedly from her saying she had decided to disappear and not to contact her.

Her naked body was found in a makeshift grave on Thursday, August 22, with multiple stab wounds in woodland in La Marie, a residential area, said reports.

Now it has emerged that the detained suspect Puryavirsingh Sundur, 29, met Zaliya via the dating app Tinder, according to Russian media outlet SHOT, which spoke to her distraught family.





Sundur, an IT engineer, confessed to the killing, according to local police who are now determining if there were accomplices.

"He said he was deeply in love with 29-year-old Zaliya Shamigulova and [claimed he] was planning to marry her," said the report.

During interrogation, he said that he had "allegedly learned about his new girlfriend's infidelity".





On Saturday, August 17, the IT man went to take the Russian woman sightseeing on the island, but in a fit of jealous rage, he pulled out a knife and brutally killed his lover before stripping her and burying her body.

Zaliya had recently posted that on her Mauritius holiday, she was "catching happiness every day."





She had been a torch bearer ahead of the Winter Olympics in Sochi in 2014.

Zaliya was a university teacher from Chelyabinsk in the Urals who had been due to travel to Madagascar on 1 September.