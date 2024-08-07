If RUTO resigns, GACHAGUA takes over - MUTAHI NGUNYI says as he calls on Gen Zs to call off Nane Nane March ‘nonsense’





Wednesday, August 7, 2024 - Renowned political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has urged Kenyan youths, commonly known as Gen Zs, to stop calling for President William Ruto's resignation, arguing that if he resigns, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua will take over.

Gen Zs have organized a major protest on Thursday, called NaneNaneMarch, to demand President William Ruto's resignation over alleged bad governance.

However, Ngunyi, in a social media post, urged Gen Zs to stop the NaneNaneMarch, arguing that it will not lead to any significant change.

“This #NaneNaneMarch will go NOWHERE.

"If Ruto RESIGNS, Riggy G becomes President.

"Different MONKEY, same FOREST.

"If this doesn't work, the Military takes OVER with different monkeys.

"How is this a SOLUTION? Dear GenZ and GoonZ, you are NOT the ONLY Kenyans.

"Your NONSENSE must STOP,” Ngunyi wrote on his X

