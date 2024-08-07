A woman is distressed after her teenage daughter disappeared under unclear circumstances - See the chilling note that she left behind.





Wednesday, August 7, 2024 - A woman is searching for her 14-year-old daughter, who disappeared under unclear circumstances, leaving behind a chilling note.

She revealed that her missing daughter has been rebellious and put her through so much pain.

Last year, the teenage girl tried to po!son her mother but God’s mercy saved her.

Her mother also discovered that she is in a relationship with a Form 2 boy who meets her secretly.

On the day she disappeared, she left her mother sleeping on the sofa.

The distressed woman found a note that her daughter left behind claiming that she had gone for a walk to cool down because she was planning to kill her.

