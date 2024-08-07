MIGUNA MIGUNA urges Gen Zs to make sure they eat Lunch and Dinner at State House on Thursday during Nane Nane March.





Wednesday, August 7, 2024 - Firebrand lawyer Miguna Miguna has continued to call on Kenyans to turn out in large numbers on Thursday to save the country from dictatorship and bad governance by President William Ruto and his cronies.

In an announcement on his official X page, Miguna urged 5 million Kenyans to march to State House to evict President William Ruto.

Miguna also challenged Gen Zs to ensure they have lunch and dinner at State House on Thursday, similar to how the Bangladeshi people dined at their State House on Monday after removing their dictatorial Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from power.

Here is a screenshot of what Miguna Miguna posted on Wednesday as Kenyan Gen Zs prepare to Occupy State House on Thursday.

