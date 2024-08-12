Watch video of rogue Central Police Station police officers firing living bullets aimlessly in Nairobi CBD around Archives at night to scare people.





Monday, August 12, 2024 - Some rogue patrol cops from Central Police Station were captured on camera shooting live bullets aimlessly at Archives in the Nairobi Central Business District on Sunday night to scare innocent people.

Reports indicate that a group of youth had gathered around the Archives to shoot content.

However, the cops thought that the youth had sinister intentions yet they were just shooting content.

The plainclothed cops shot live bullets aimlessly to intimidate the youth and other Kenyans who were running their errands.

The video has sparked reactions on social media, with most people calling out President William Ruto for making Kenya a police state.

Watch the video and reactions.









