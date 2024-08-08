Drug traffickers abandon a black Subaru with bhang valued at Ksh 4.6 million after being cornered by detectives (PHOTOs).





Thursday, August 8, 2024 - Detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) based at Malindi Police Station are currently in hot pursuit of notorious drug traffickers who narrowly escaped a police dragnet, abandoning a haul of seven sacks of cannabis valued at over Sh4.6 million in the streets.

Acting on a tip-off from vigilant members of the public, officers intercepted a black Subaru Exiga Reg. No. KCF 259K along the Kilifi-Malindi road in the Mtondia area.

When signaled to stop, the occupants bolted from the vehicle like bats out of hell, vanishing into a nearby thicket.



Upon searching the abandoned vehicle, officers discovered seven sacks of bhang weighing 155 kilograms, with an estimated street value of Sh4,650,000.



The recovered narcotics and the vehicle were taken to Malindi Police Station for safe custody as exhibits.



Meanwhile, a manhunt for the elusive traffickers is underway and it is just a matter of time before they are smoked out of their hideouts.



The DCI commits to continue and sustain the fight against the sale, distribution, and consumption of narcotic drugs without fear or favour.







