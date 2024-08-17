Gen Zs are not happy with you; stop bothering them with your country tours – BABU OWINO gives RUTO advice

Saturday, August 17, 2024 - Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has urged President William Ruto to stop bothering people with his country tours, stating that Kenyans, especially Gen Zs are still very angry with him.
Speaking yesterday, Owino
advised Ruto to take time off his country rallies and sit down with his advisors
and the new cabinet to review and change bad policies in the country instead of
running around.
“The young people are not
happy with the fact that you have refused to offer compensation for the
families whose loved ones were shot and killed by the police on the
instructions of your agents,” Owino stated.
He asked the President to
consider the welfare of the children and engage the youth to show them that he
cares for them.
“As a youthful leader in this
country, I want to appeal to you in a special way that you take your time off
the top of your vehicles and sit down with your top advisors including your new
cabinet, and review and change the bad policies that your administration
unleashed on Kenyans for the last two Financial Years,” said the Embakasi East
MP.
Owino pointed out that Kenyans
are concerned that the Finance Bill 2025 will be introduced in 2025 and will
find no changes introduced by the Kenya Kwanza government.
“Mr. President it is a matter of just a few months and another Finance Bill 2025 will be facing Kenyans again.
"The young people of Kenya are worried that March 2025 will find them with no
change at all, and they will be forced back to the streets to protest poor
governance and poor policies and to reject the Finance Bill 2025,” he remarked.
