Embattled MP DIDMUS BARASA on the run as EACC summons him – See what he did that has forced RUTO’s Government to go after him?

Monday, August 26, 2024 – Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa is a man under siege. This is after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) summoned him over bribery allegations.
The MP has been ordered to appear before the commission's headquarters on Tuesday to answer bribery allegations after failing to honor the first summons.
EACC had summoned the lawmaker
to record a statement on August 14, 2024. Barasa, however, did not show up.
"The Commission hereby
accords you a second opportunity to come and respond to the allegations of
bribery made against you," the EACC communicated in a statement.
"To this end, you are
required to appear at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission’s offices at
Integrity Centre, Nairobi on August 27, 2024, at 9:00 am."
The Commission warned Barasa
that failure to honour the latest summons would result in the inquiry proceeding
to its conclusion without reference to him.
The bribery allegation in
question relates to documents availed to the Commission which reportedly show
that the transaction occurred on December 13, 2023.
The MP has in the recent past
had run-ins with law enforcement agencies over various allegations, among them
shooting dead a civilian.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
