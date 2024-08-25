Embattled MP DIDMUS BARASA on the run as EACC summons him – See what he did that has forced RUTO’s Government to go after him?





Monday, August 26, 2024 – Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa is a man under siege. This is after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) summoned him over bribery allegations.

The MP has been ordered to appear before the commission's headquarters on Tuesday to answer bribery allegations after failing to honor the first summons.

EACC had summoned the lawmaker to record a statement on August 14, 2024. Barasa, however, did not show up.

"The Commission hereby accords you a second opportunity to come and respond to the allegations of bribery made against you," the EACC communicated in a statement.

"To this end, you are required to appear at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission’s offices at Integrity Centre, Nairobi on August 27, 2024, at 9:00 am."

The Commission warned Barasa that failure to honour the latest summons would result in the inquiry proceeding to its conclusion without reference to him.

The bribery allegation in question relates to documents availed to the Commission which reportedly show that the transaction occurred on December 13, 2023.

The MP has in the recent past had run-ins with law enforcement agencies over various allegations, among them shooting dead a civilian.

