I knew RUTO would betray the Mt Kenya people and that is why I rejected him as my successor - UHURU





Tuesday, August 27,2024 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has confided in his friends about why he rejected William Ruto as his successor and chose to endorse former Prime Minister Raila Odinga instead.

One of his friends revealed that while in Boston, Massachusetts last week, Uhuru Kenyatta revealed that he rejected Ruto as his successor because he believed Ruto was not a man to be trusted.

He said he almost cried when he saw Kenyans and especially Mt Kenya residents voting for a man who has no respect for taxpayers' money and also has no respect for Kenyans' lives as witnessed during the Gen Z protests.

During the June and July Gen Z protests, over 60 Kenyan youths were killed and hundreds went missing especially in Githurai, the ‘gateway’ to Mt Kenya region.

Ruto is silently abandoning the Mt Kenya region, which gave him 47% of the votes he received in the 2022 presidential election.

He is currently wooing Nyanza and coast regions to replace the Mt Kenya region electorate who are also running away from him after he formed a nusu mkate government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST