Tuesday, August 27, 2024 - A grisly road accident occurred at Maji ya Chumvi area in Kwale County after a posh Range Rover collided head-on with a canter.

Reports indicate that the multi-million vehicle had just been picked up from the port.

Photos shared on social media show the badly damaged Range Rover which was almost written off, following the impact.

See trending photos of the accident scene.