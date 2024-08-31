I don’t know any Kenyan who was killed or abducted during the Gen Z protests – RUTO says and shocks Kenyans





Saturday, August 31, 2024 - President William Ruto has firmly denied allegations that police were involved in the killing or abduction of young Kenyans during the anti-government protests that occurred in June and July.

Speaking during a Town Hall meeting in Kisumu on Thursday, Ruto said his government is not aware of any Kenyan who lost his life during the eight-week protests.

“Under my administration, I do not want a situation where a Kenyan disappears. There were days when people were found – 20, 30 – in River Yala, executed.

"I want to promise the people of Kenya that under my administration there will be no Kenyans in River Yala or any other river or place,” Ruto said.

A resident had claimed that some demonstrators went to the streets during the Gen Z-led anti-tax protests never to return home because they were abducted by people believed to be police or state agents.

The President challenged anyone with a missing loved one whose whereabouts remain unknown to date after they participated in the protests to forward the name to the Interior Ministry for further action.

“If there’s any family that their child or their friend or relative went to a demonstration, whether last year or this year, and never came back, I want to know the names because I will take firm and decisive action,” Ruto said.

“As I talk to you today, I don’t have a name of somebody who has been abducted or disappeared,” he added, saying no Kenyan should be subjected to inhumane treatment because of their political stand.

The Kenyan DAILY POST