I am the undisputed Mt Kenya King Pin - GACHAGUA tells Kenyans and insists he is firmly in RUTO’s Government





Sunday, August 11, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has maintained that he is the undisputed Mt Kenya region King Pin, despite claims that he has been abandoned by leaders and the electorate from the vote-rich region.

Speaking at Kagumo in Kirinyaga on Saturday, Gachagua also dismissed political claims that he has fallen out of favor with President William Ruto and will be dismissed by the ruling government.

He argued that he was elected into government alongside President Ruto and can never leave until his tenure lapses, urging those spreading rumours on his ousting to remain tight-lipped and pave the way for development.

"Who is the king of this region, we love development," Gachagua said.

"We respect our leaders and we respect you because we elected you and I was your running mate.

"I have seen some leaders creating unreasonable debate and I'm urging members of parliament to stop it.

"If I'm not complaining who else is complaining? Let them stop," Gachagua said.

