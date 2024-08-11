GACHAGUA speaks on whether he is planning to dump RUTO due to frustrations from FAROUK KIBET and OSCAR SUDI





Sunday, August 11, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has spoken about an alleged plan to abandon President William Ruto due to frustrations from the State House.

Ruto’s proxies in the state house have frustrated Gachagua by abusing him and denying him his official chopper.

Due to frustrations, there were speculations that Gachagua was planning to ditch the Kenya Kwanza regime.

However, speaking on Saturday, Gachagua affirmed his resolve to stay in the government despite the frustrations.

“I have seen some people trying to start a debate that Mt Kenya people can’t leave the government. Is there a need for such a debate? Isn’t this our government? Didn’t we wake up early to vote for it?” he asked.

"The day you voted for the President, did you see my face there and you voted for both of us?

"If I haven’t said anything, who is that purporting to speak?” he posed, adding that every homestead has a leader and that he’s the leader of the Mt Kenya region.

Gachagua said once their contract is over, they will go back to Kenyans to have it renewed but that for now, the Kenya Kwanza government is theirs and they will both continue being part of it.

