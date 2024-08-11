KALONZO MUSYOKA reports RUTO to the U.S. over police brutality and disregard of the law after the police raid on WANJIGI's home.

Sunday, August 11,2024 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has asked the United States of America to intervene in the alleged harassment of businessman Jimi Wanjigi as well as the abduction and killing of other Kenyans by President William Ruto's administration.
Speaking at a burial in Mwingi West
constituency on Friday, Kalonzo, who is also the Wiper Democratic Movement party
leader, also accused the State of criminalizing demonstrations organized and
spearheaded by Gen Zs that have been going on for two months now.
"Jimi has been harassed in this country;
this time, even the US Under Secretary is still in the country, she should
appeal to Kenya Kwanza to stop disturbing him because he has done the right
thing and gone to court," he said.
"They seem to be so determined to arrest
him. Without a court order, they raid his house, destroy CCTV and plant teargas
and other things on him."
The wiper boss further called on the church to
pray for the country, especially on matters of corruption as he lauded the
youth for their relentless efforts to liberate the country from what he termed
as the claws of bad leadership.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
