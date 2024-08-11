KALONZO MUSYOKA reports RUTO to the U.S. over police brutality and disregard of the law after the police raid on WANJIGI's home.





Sunday, August 11,2024 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has asked the United States of America to intervene in the alleged harassment of businessman Jimi Wanjigi as well as the abduction and killing of other Kenyans by President William Ruto's administration.

Speaking at a burial in Mwingi West constituency on Friday, Kalonzo, who is also the Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, also accused the State of criminalizing demonstrations organized and spearheaded by Gen Zs that have been going on for two months now.

"Jimi has been harassed in this country; this time, even the US Under Secretary is still in the country, she should appeal to Kenya Kwanza to stop disturbing him because he has done the right thing and gone to court," he said.

"They seem to be so determined to arrest him. Without a court order, they raid his house, destroy CCTV and plant teargas and other things on him."

The wiper boss further called on the church to pray for the country, especially on matters of corruption as he lauded the youth for their relentless efforts to liberate the country from what he termed as the claws of bad leadership.

