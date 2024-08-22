I am not leaving your husband, where do you expect me to get fees? – LADY tells wife of College Principal, EMITATI WASHUMA, after she accused her of being a home wrecker







Thursday, August 22, 2024 - Mumias West Technical and Vocational College Principal, Emitati Washuma, was embarrassed by his wife after she took to social media to expose their marital woes.

Washuma’s wife warned his girlfriend Judith Atieno for wrecking their marriage.

The aggrieved woman lamented that she has been married to Washuma for more than 25 years, only for Judith to destroy her marriage.





However, Judith said she is unapologetic about her affair with the college principal and revealed that he has been paying her bills, including paying school fees for her daughter.

See the trending online war between Washuma’s wife and his girlfriend.

The Kenyan DAILY POST