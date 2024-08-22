A slay queen embarrasses herself while trying to set standards – Watch the trending VIDEO.







Thursday, August 22, 2024 - A Nairobi slay queen is trending after she embarrassed herself in an interview while trying to set standards.

She claimed that she only goes for dates in 5-star hotels, adding that any man planning to take her on a date should have at least a budget of Ksh 20,000.

The interviewer challenged her to name at least three 5-star hotels in the country.

She couldn’t name even one hotel, yet she claims that she only goes for dates in 5-star hotels.

Watch the video.

Unaset standards na hujui what you're talking about jameni😂 pic.twitter.com/uTenxwUJgV — James🇰🇪 (@MrJamesKe) August 20, 2024