Families of suspects who torched and looted SUDI’s Timba XO Club beg him for forgiveness as they continue to languish in remand for more than 2 months - Some are high school students







Thursday, August 22, 2024 - The families of suspected arsonists who torched Oscar Sudi’s Timba XO Club have pleaded with him to facilitate their release.

The suspects, who include high school students, have been in remand for more than two months now.

The parents asked Sudi for forgiveness and pleaded for their subsequent release as he had promised.

Some of the suspects in custody are reportedly orphans and had no means of paying the Ksh 300, 000 bond slapped on each of them.

“We are asking Oscar Sudi to please have mercy on us.”

“We have been coming here everyday after work but we are still taken in circles,” Brian Luta, a resident of Eldoret, stated.

Mercy Chebet lamented that the lawmaker had publicly declared in the press that he forgave the youth but maintained that most of the youth were yet to be freed.

“Sudi went to the media and said that he had forgiven our loved ones.”

“If indeed he forgave them, we are asking him to do so (secure their release) and please forgive us if we wronged him,” Mercy Chebet, whose brother is among those arrested, appealed.

Sudi claimed in an interview with Oga Obinna that he incurred a loss of Ksh 25 million when the youth stormed his posh club and looted before torching it.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.