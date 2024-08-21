RAILA goes nuclear on KALONZO and other Azimio leaders – See what BABA’s ODM wants to do to the rest?

Wednesday, August 21, 2024 - Homa Bay Town Member of Parliament Peter Kaluma has sensationally claimed that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM doesn’t need the Azimio coalition anymore, saying the coalition has outlived its usefulness.
In a statement, Kaluma called
for the dissolution of Azimio and for ODM to part ways with the rest of the
parties.
Kaluma asserted that the parties
in the coalition were not in agreement and should go their own way.
The lawmaker further claimed
that the ODM party should take back the cabinet positions it gave to the other
Azimio parties.
"We need to dissolve
Azimio. We didn’t capture power as a pre-election coalition. We’re not agreed
on critical issues. Let’s part ways and chart own path to power.
"As ODM, the biggest
minority party, we need to take back the positions that we donated to the other
Azimio parties," the MP remarked.
His remarks come after a section
of Azimio leaders vowed to continue to work without Azimio leader Raila Odinga.
The leaders threw their weight
behind Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka who they said was now their new leader.
“I can clearly say that Raila
has decided to go to AU, we wish him well, we are not going to work without
him,” Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni stated on Sunday, August
18.
However, in a response, ODM
Chairperson Gladys Wanga said there is an attempt by some individuals in Azimio
to have the former prime minister endorse them.
The Homa Bay Governor further
noted that the orange party will not allow the use of Raila’s AU bid to make
ill-intentioned remarks on Azimio matters.
