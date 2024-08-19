CCTV captures the moment a couple encountered armed thugs stealing from their apartment in Nairobi after returning home in the middle of the night (VIDEO).





Monday, August 19, 2024 - A man and his wife returned to their apartment in the middle of the night, only to find armed thugs stealing from their house.

The thugs reportedly attacked the security guard and tied him at the parking lot before breaking into the couple’s apartment, where they made away with electronics.

As the thugs were leaving the house after stealing, they heard commotion downstairs as the couple was walking to their house at around 2 AM.

They brandished crude weapons and threatened the couple, before leaving the apartment with the stolen household items.

Watch the CCTV footage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.