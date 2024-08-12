Helicopter crashes into roof of occupied hotel and sparks massive fireball

Monday, August 12, 2024 - A man has died after a helicopter crashed into the roof of a Cairns hotel and caught fire, sparking the evacuation of up to 400 people.
Emergency services were called to the Double Tree Hotel by
Hilton about 1:50 a.m. (local time) following reports a twin engine helicopter
crashed into a roof in Australia.
The pilot and only occupant of the helicopter was declared
dead at the scene, with forensic investigators working to formally identify
him, police said.
The company that owns the helicopter reportedly said the
flight was “unauthorized.”
“Nautilus Aviation are working closely with Queensland
Police, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau and other authorities as they
investigate the unauthorized use of one of our helicopters in the early hours
of this morning,” the company said in a statement to the ABC.
“As we continue to fully support the ongoing investigation,
we will not be making further comments at this time.”
The Courier-Mail earlier reported no flight plan had been
created.
A bystander, Veronica Knight, said the helicopter was going
incredibly fast before it crashed into the hotel.
A fire broke out on the roof of the hotel following the
crash and up to 400 people were evacuated. However, no one on the ground
suffered any injuries.
0 Comments