Helicopter crashes into roof of occupied hotel and sparks massive fireball







Monday, August 12, 2024 - A man has died after a helicopter crashed into the roof of a Cairns hotel and caught fire, sparking the evacuation of up to 400 people.

Emergency services were called to the Double Tree Hotel by Hilton about 1:50 a.m. (local time) following reports a twin engine helicopter crashed into a roof in Australia.

The pilot and only occupant of the helicopter was declared dead at the scene, with forensic investigators working to formally identify him, police said.

The company that owns the helicopter reportedly said the flight was “unauthorized.”

“Nautilus Aviation are working closely with Queensland Police, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau and other authorities as they investigate the unauthorized use of one of our helicopters in the early hours of this morning,” the company said in a statement to the ABC.

“As we continue to fully support the ongoing investigation, we will not be making further comments at this time.”

The Courier-Mail earlier reported no flight plan had been created.

A bystander, Veronica Knight, said the helicopter was going incredibly fast before it crashed into the hotel.

A fire broke out on the roof of the hotel following the crash and up to 400 people were evacuated. However, no one on the ground suffered any injuries.