'Scarface' star ÁNGEL SALAZAR is dead







Monday, August 12, 2024 - Ángel Salazar, best known for his role as Chi Chi, Al Pacino's loyal sidekick in the iconic gangster film Scarface, is dead.

Salazar passed away over the weekend in his sleep at a friend's home in Brooklyn, according to his representative and close friend, Ann Wingsong.

Wingsong shared that Salazar's body was discovered in bed on Sunday morning when his friend went to check on him. While the exact cause of death has not been disclosed, Salazar had been dealing with heart issues.





Salazar's role as Chi Chi in the 1983 Brian DePalma-directed Scarface remains one of his most memorable performances. In the film, Chi Chi is the devoted henchman of Tony Montana, portrayed by Pacino. Fans of the film will remember Chi Chi's bravery in saving Tony's life during the infamous "chainsaw scene," as well as his tragic end when he is gunned down by assassins.

Beyond Scarface, Salazar had a successful acting career, appearing alongside Tom Hanks in the 1988 dramedy Punchline and reuniting with Pacino in the 1993 drama Carlito's Way. He was also a celebrated comedian, known for his HBO comedy specials and his appearance on Last Comic Standing.

Salazar's other notable film credits include Boulevard Nights, Walk Proud, Hot to Trot, and Maniac Cop 2. Ángel Salazar was 68 years old.