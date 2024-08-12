Eight cancer doctors among dozens killed in Brazil plane crash

Monday, August 12, 2024 - At least eight cancer doctors who were heading to an oncology conference were among dozens killed in a plane crash in Brazil’s Vinhedo last Friday, an official has said.
The ATR 72 twin-engine plane carrying 58 passengers and four
crew members was headed for Sao Paulo’s Guarulhos international
airport when it nose-dived and crashed in Vinhedo, said Voepass airlines, which
operated the aircraft.
Emergency crews confirmed on Saturday they had recovered
the remains of all 62 victims, including an unaccounted person later found
to be on the plane.
An official from the Regional Medical Council said he was
able to confirm the deaths of the eight doctors.
“These doctors were going to an oncology conference. These
were people who dedicated their lives to saving others,” said Eduardo
Baptistella, according to the Daily Mail.
He added that a total of 15 doctors were supposed to be
travelling to the conference on the flight, but seven of them had taken an
earlier service.
The Uopeccan Cancer Hospital in Cascavel confirmed to BBC
Brasil that two of its trainee doctors were among the fatalities.
Parana state governor Ratinho Junior was also quoted as
saying at least eight physicians were on board the flight, and that the death
toll also included four professors at Unioeste university in western Parana.
Rescue workers and Brazilian emergency crews said the bodies
of most of the victims, 34 males and 28 females, have been moved to Sao Paulo’s
police morgue for identification.
The bodies of the pilot and co-pilot were identified earlier
on Saturday, said Dario Pacheco, the mayor of Vinhedo.
The victims include four people with dual citizenship, three
Venezuelans and one Portuguese woman, said regional carrier Voepass.
Firefighters at the crash site said officials are using seat
assignments, physical characteristics, documents, and belongings such as mobile
phones to identify the victims.
Family members of the victims are being taken to Sao Paulo
to provide DNA samples to help in the identification of remains, said state
civil defence coordinator Henguel Pereira.
The Venezuelans were a 4-year-old boy, his mother and
grandmother, local outlet Globo News reported. The boy’s dog was also on the
flight, which the family was taking to later head to Colombia, according to the
outlet.
