Heartbreaking VIDEO of patients sleeping in the cold at Coast General Hospital due to lack of beds as the Governor parties in Nairobi emerges (WATCH).





Monday, August 26, 2024 - A concerned Kenyan has shared a video showing the sorry state of Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital, the largest health facility in the region.

Some patients are forced to sleep outside in the cold at night due to a shortage of beds in the wards.

In the heartbreaking video shared on X, patients in dire need of treatment are seen lying in the cold, with a baby desperately crying for help.

Besides the hospital lacking enough beds, the emergency section is also in a mess.

“Nimedungwa sindano kama nimesimama,” an X user ranted and shared a video showing how the hospital is in a mess.

Watch the heartbreaking video.

Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital, Mombasa. Patients are lying outside in the dark. A baby is crying out here.

There are no spaces within the hospital wards and rooms.



The emergency section is a mess. Nimedungwa sindano kama nimesimama!



Buana, this government… pic.twitter.com/szDWe7bU7H — Joshua Okayo (@okayojoshua) August 24, 2024

