Don’t micromanage me like you do to other CSs; let me do my job freely - OPARANYA now warns RUTO





Monday, August 26, 2024 - Co-operatives and MSME Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya has asked President William Ruto to allow him the space to undertake his ministerial duties.

Speaking at his home in Butere during his homecoming, Oparanya appreciated the noble responsibility placed on his shoulders, saying he was up to the task.

However, he said he would only live up to the expectation of Kenyans if Ruto would leave him alone to work freely without any distractions or micromanaging him and his ministry.

"I will perform my duties. Just allow me the space to work. You know if you are going to interfere, and hold me behind, then I might not deliver.

"But if you allow me the space, whenever I see a mistake, I will come to you.

"Whenever we get it right, we soldier on," Oparanya told Ruto, who was also present, point blank.

In his speech, Ruto assured Oparanya of support and promised not to stand in his way.

“I know you have asked to be given a chance to serve, let me say that you have the space to deliver," Ruto stated.

