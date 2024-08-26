Kenyan police officers in HAITI complain of facing serious problems and reveal how RUTO's government has abandoned them.





Monday, August 26, 2024 - A contingent of the Kenya Police Service sent to Haiti for a peacekeeping mission has raised issues with the Kenyan government over the non-payment of their salaries for the past two months.

In a letter to blogger Cyprian Nyakundi, the police officers claimed Kenya's government had abandoned them after sending them to the Caribbean nation.

Nyakundi further said some of police officers are complaining that they didn’t get proper medical care when they were sent to Haiti.

Other police officers have reported that the Wi-Fi in Haiti is unreliable, forcing them to buy expensive local SIM cards due to high airtime costs.

This is what Cyprian Nyakundu wrote on X

“I am receiving more reports on the Haiti matter I raised a few days ago. The policemen sent to Haiti are facing serious problems.

"It's been two months, and they still haven't been paid.

"They also say they didn't get proper medical coverage/care.

"Also, they say the Wi-Fi there is unreliable, so some officers had to buy local SIM cards, which are expensive because of the high airtime costs,” Nyakundi wrote in his X page

The Kenyan DAILY POST