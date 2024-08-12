Watch the moment a chopper ferrying Narok Governor, area Woman Rep and MP struggled to land - Karibu Ajali Ifanyike (VIDEO).





Monday, August 12, 2024 - Three prominent leaders from Narok County had a terrifying moment after a chopper that was ferrying them struggled to land.

The chopper was ferrying the Narok County Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu, area Women Rep and MP to a function over the weekend when the pilot encountered a mishap during landing.

He was forced to make several attempts before landing successfully.

Those who had gathered around to welcome the leaders were seen watching from a distance as the chopper struggled to land, hoping for the best.

They rushed to welcome the leaders shortly after the chopper landed.

Watch the video.

The Aeroplane carrying Narok Governor and Women Rep struggles to land in Narok!!! pic.twitter.com/7ycUyN32PG — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) August 11, 2024

