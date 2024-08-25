Forgive me Mr. President; I was just doing my job when I said bad things about you – RAILA’s man JUNET MOHAMED asks RUTO for forgiveness





Sunday, August 25, 2024 - Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed is now feeling guilty for insulting President William Ruto in the run-up to the 2022 General Election.

Speaking during Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya’s homecoming party attended by Ruto in Butere, Kakamega County, Junet asked the president for forgiveness for saying bad things about him before the last election.

According to Junet, who is Raila Odinga’s right-hand man, he made the sentiments in defense of his party leader who was Ruto’s political opponent at the time.

"His Excellency the President, just like my colleague, I want to ask for your forgiveness because I said a lot of things during the campaign period and you also said a lot about Raila," Junet stated.

"You said he was not the right person, so let us forgive each other and move on," he added.

At the same time, Junet commended the Head of State for nominating four of his party colleagues to plum ministerial positions.

According to Junet, President Ruto made the right decision to appoint cabinet secretaries from the opposition party to ensure his government reflects the face of Kenya.

Junet further dismissed claims that the ODM party is hatching a plan with the UDA alliance to collapse the political formations into one unit ahead of the 2027 elections.

According to the National Assembly Minority leader, ODM's recent dalliance with UDA was geared at one purpose; which in his view is to unite Kenyans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST