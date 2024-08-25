Forgive me Mr. President; I was just doing my job when I said bad things about you – RAILA’s man JUNET MOHAMED asks RUTO for forgiveness

Sunday, August 25, 2024 - Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed is now feeling guilty for insulting President William Ruto in the run-up to the 2022 General Election.
Speaking during Cooperatives
Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya’s homecoming party attended by Ruto in
Butere, Kakamega County, Junet asked the president for forgiveness for saying
bad things about him before the last election.
According to Junet, who is Raila
Odinga’s right-hand man, he made the sentiments in defense of his party leader
who was Ruto’s political opponent at the time.
"His Excellency the
President, just like my colleague, I want to ask for your forgiveness because I
said a lot of things during the campaign period and you also said a lot about Raila," Junet stated.
"You said he was not the
right person, so let us forgive each other and move on," he added.
At the same time, Junet
commended the Head of State for nominating four of his party colleagues to plum
ministerial positions.
According to Junet, President
Ruto made the right decision to appoint cabinet secretaries from the opposition
party to ensure his government reflects the face of Kenya.
Junet further dismissed claims
that the ODM party is hatching a plan with the UDA alliance to collapse the
political formations into one unit ahead of the 2027 elections.
According to the National
Assembly Minority leader, ODM's recent dalliance with UDA was geared at one
purpose; which in his view is to unite Kenyans.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
