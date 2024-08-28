Go to Hell – WAMUCHOMBA tells MUSEVENI after he attacked BABU OWINO





Wednesday, August 28, 2024 - Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba has come to the defense of Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, who was accused of collaborating with Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) to overthrow the Ugandan government.

Speaking at the launch of Raila Odinga’s African Union Commission chairmanship candidature at State House, Nairobi, Museveni criticized Babu, accusing him of supporting Ugandan opposition figures.

“Why would a foreign president use an international presidential platform to castigate a young Kenyan parliamentarian?” Wamuchomba questioned.

“I saw leaders giggle as if he was making a ‘good’ joke. This was uncalled for.”

During his address, Museveni claimed that Babu’s name frequently features in intelligence reports related to anti-National Resistance Movement (NRM) activities.

The NRM, Uganda’s ruling party led by Museveni, has been at odds with opposition movements.

MP Babu is a vocal advocate for Ugandan opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, commonly known as Bobi Wine.

