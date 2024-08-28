Go to Hell – WAMUCHOMBA tells MUSEVENI after he attacked BABU OWINO

Wednesday, August 28, 2024 - Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba has come to the defense of Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, who was accused of collaborating with Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) to overthrow the Ugandan government.
Speaking at the launch of Raila
Odinga’s African Union Commission chairmanship candidature at State House,
Nairobi, Museveni criticized Babu, accusing him of supporting Ugandan opposition figures.
“Why would a foreign president
use an international presidential platform to castigate a young Kenyan
parliamentarian?” Wamuchomba questioned.
“I saw leaders giggle as if he
was making a ‘good’ joke. This was uncalled for.”
During his address, Museveni
claimed that Babu’s name frequently features in intelligence reports related to
anti-National Resistance Movement (NRM) activities.
The NRM, Uganda’s ruling party
led by Museveni, has been at odds with opposition movements.
MP Babu is a vocal advocate for
Ugandan opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, commonly known as Bobi Wine.
