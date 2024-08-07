MUTAHI NGUNYI exposes GACHAGUA’s lies as the DP continues playing tribal politics – See what he said?





Wednesday, August 7, 2024 - Renowned political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has questioned Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s claim of understanding what is happening on the ground.

This follows Gachagua’s recent move to accuse President William Ruto’s government of not listening to the electorate.

Gachagua has positioned himself as a politician who is attentive to grassroots events and always listens to the ground.

However, according to Mutahi Ngunyi, Gachagua is not listening to the ground, because if he did, he would not be as tribal as he is today.

He noted that the Gen Zs have declared themselves as tribeless and are the hottest thing on the ground today, thus questioning which ground Gachagua listens to.

"Dear Riggy G, you love Kikuyus very much. And as a Kikuyu, I love you too.

"Problem: I committed ethnic suicide before Gen Z. However, you remain a Kikuyu chauvinist.

"You listened to the ground? Yes. And GenZ are tribeless? Yes. Which ground are you listening to? Your iPhone?" he posed.

At the height of the government's crisis, the deputy president chose to endear himself to the people, posing as their defender and saviour.

Irrespective of the consequences, the DP is branding himself as the voice of the people in a government viewed as neglecting its core constituency, the hustlers.

