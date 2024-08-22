Rogue Kimilili MP, DIDMUS BARASA, shares a never seen before PHOTO of himself when he was serving in the army before he was fired





Thursday, August 22, 2024 - Controversial Kimilili Member of Parliament, Didmus Barasa, once served in the army.

However, the rogue MP only worked in the military for one year and 76 days before he was relieved of his duties over absenteeism and forgery.

On October 1, 2021, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) warned Barasa against misusing the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) titles.



The anti-graft agency accused the lawmaker of impersonating the military officials despite having left the forces.

This is because Barasa refers to himself as Captain, yet he only acquired the rank of Private.

See the photo that he posted on his X account.

