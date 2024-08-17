UDA warns MALALA over claims that ICHUNG’WAH and CECILY MBARIRE are behind the nefarious plot to impeach GACHAGUA





Saturday, August 17, 2024 - UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar has broken the silence over Cleophas Malala’s allegations that National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah and Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire are behind the plot to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking yesterday, Omar dismissed Malala’s claim that his removal from the party position was part of the larger plan whose endgame is to impeach Gachagua.

He pointed out that Governor Mbarire is not a Member of Parliament and thus cannot sponsor a motion of impeachment.

Omar warned Malala against making unfounded claims of a purported plot to impeach DP Gachagua.

“We wish to caution Malala against roping the Party and particularly its Chairperson and the Majority Leader in the political shenanigans of an unfounded claim of Deputy President's impeachment and seek his sympathies through any other means,” Omar added.

At the same time, Omar said Malala was removed from the Secretary-General position legally and procedurally.

He noted that Malala was ousted by UDA’s National Executive Committee (NEC) an organ that had appointed him to the position.

