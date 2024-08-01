Gen Zs are organizing the mother of all protests dubbed ‘Nane Nane March’ to force RUTO and his Government to resign next week – 1 Million March to State House





Thursday, August 1, 2024 - The young generation in Kenya, commonly known as Gen Z, is organizing nationwide protests next week, dubbed 'Nane Nane March,' to demand the resignation of President William Ruto and his government.

Using the hashtag #NaneNaneMarch, the young Kenyans have urged everyone to stay home on August 8, 2024, as it will be a public holiday.

The Gen Zs said they would gather at Nairobi’s Central Business District on that day, waving placards demanding Ruto's resignation. If he refuses to resign, they plan to march to State House to force him to do so.

The youth, using various social media platforms, have also warned Boda Boda riders and matatu operators against being used by politicians to hijack the protests.

The young people have also requested Nairobi residents to provide accommodation for those coming from rural areas, so they can prepare well for the ‘1 Million March’ to State House next Thursday.

