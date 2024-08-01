AZIMIO will not support the impeachment of DP GACHAGUA – KALONZO MUSYOKA says

Thursday, August 1, 2024 - Azimio One Kenya Alliance principal, Kalonzo Musyoka, has said the coalition will not support the looming impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.
Some Kenya Kwanza Alliance Members of
Parliament close to President William Ruto are reportedly drafting a motion that will
see Gachagua impeached for gross misconduct, undermining the presidency, and
sponsoring and financing Gen Z protests.
Speaking at the African Inland Church Milimani
during a requiem mass for Mbaitu FM journalist Mercy Mawia Mwangi on Wednesday,
Kalonzo said Azimio MPs, especially from the Wiper Democratic Movement, will not
support Gachagua‘s impeachment.
Kalonzo further condemned the government's
nomination of opposition MPs and emphasized that the Azimio coalition remains
united in fighting for the rights of Kenyans.
He stated, "The poaching of ODM members
does not amount to a government of national unity."
Kalonzo is among Azimio leaders who have
consistently insisted that Ruto resign over bad governance and massive
corruption in his government.
