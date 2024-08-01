AZIMIO will not support the impeachment of DP GACHAGUA – KALONZO MUSYOKA says





Thursday, August 1, 2024 - Azimio One Kenya Alliance principal, Kalonzo Musyoka, has said the coalition will not support the looming impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Some Kenya Kwanza Alliance Members of Parliament close to President William Ruto are reportedly drafting a motion that will see Gachagua impeached for gross misconduct, undermining the presidency, and sponsoring and financing Gen Z protests.

Speaking at the African Inland Church Milimani during a requiem mass for Mbaitu FM journalist Mercy Mawia Mwangi on Wednesday, Kalonzo said Azimio MPs, especially from the Wiper Democratic Movement, will not support Gachagua‘s impeachment.

Kalonzo further condemned the government's nomination of opposition MPs and emphasized that the Azimio coalition remains united in fighting for the rights of Kenyans.

He stated, "The poaching of ODM members does not amount to a government of national unity."

Kalonzo is among Azimio leaders who have consistently insisted that Ruto resign over bad governance and massive corruption in his government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST