DCI parades the faces of notorious land fraudsters in the city (PHOTOs).





Monday, August 5, 2024 - Six individuals known for their sticky fingers on matters of government and private land have today been arraigned before a Milimani Chief Magistrate Court on a miscellaneous application for their continued detention to enable the DCI to conclude investigations on illegal dealings.

The land fraudsters were over the weekend arrested by a multi-agency team drawn from various security agencies for forging land documents and thereafter committing land-related offenses targeting public and private land within the republic.

Led by the Officer-in-Charge of the Land Fraud Investigations Unit at DCI Headquarters Mr Wilhem Kimutai, detectives who have been investigating several reported cases implicating the six smoked them out of their operation bases according to court orders dated August 1, 2024, issued in the Milimani Chief Magistrates court in Nairobi.

Benedict Mwangangi Ngala and Joel Kaluki Mwangangi were arrested at Anpemu House along Ngara road, whereas Sylvester Mwanzia Mwanthi and Erick Omondi Ojwang were nabbed while in the process of delivering several copies of suspicious title deeds to the first two suspects.

Casting their nets wider, the detectives managed to hook into their dragnet another suspect identified as Vincent Boaz Owang at a Nairobi restaurant, thereafter pouncing on his comrade in crime, Titus Wambua Kithuku, at NCBA Center along Ragati Road/Mara Road junction.

A search was conducted in the suspects' business premises, residential houses, and vehicles where a trove of forged documents including assorted copies of; green cards, transfers of land, certificates of titles, surrenders, certificates of leases, letters of allotment, certificates of titles, deed plans, correspondence letters, and idents to and from directors of the survey, land administration, Chief Land Registrar, assorted registry index maps among others were confiscated.

Additionally, the detectives recovered assorted flash discs, rubber stamps, stamp pads, mobile phones, printers, and CPUs among other items of interest.

The gang of six has been taken back to the cells awaiting a ruling on the application scheduled for August 6, 2024, at noon before Chief Magistrate Hon. Bernard Ochoi.

































The Kenyan DAILY POST.