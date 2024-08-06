RUTO’s Government is in serious panic as it convenes a meeting with Regional Commissioners ahead of the Nane Nane revolution by Gen Zs on Thursday


Tuesday, August 6, 2024 – In what appears to be panic on the part of the Government of President William Ruto, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has convened a meeting with Regional Commissioners to prepare for the Gen Z protests on Thursday dubbed Nanenanemarch.

In a statement after the Meeting, the Ministry of Interior noted that National Government Administrative Officers (NGAOs) must adopt proactive measures to manage protests.

During the meeting, PS Omollo and the Regional Commissioners also reviewed coordination roles to enhance dialogue that resonates with the grievances of Kenyans.

“In light of the recent public unrest, it is evident that National Government Administrative Officers must adopt a more proactive and visible approach to managing such situations.

“PS Raymond Omollo convened a meeting with Regional Commissioners to discuss the law and public order situation across their respective regions and also reviewed their coordination role to better foster genuine dialogue that resonates with the public's grievances,” the Ministry of Interior.

The meeting further discussed training of NGAOs for improved service delivery to the people, maintaining law and order, and evaluation of government development projects.

This comes following weeks of anti-government protests that have been witnessed across major towns in the country.

The demos in some towns turned chaotic with properties being destroyed and some protestors being shot by the police.

The protests were initially called to push Members of Parliament to reject the contagious Finance Bill 2024 but escalated to calls for better governance and the Gen Zs now want Ruto to resign.

  1. Anonymous6 August 2024 at 01:53

    Others also have huge following across the country. Even if you 'take' power in Nairobi, you may end up not controlling big parts of the country. Horn of Africa is also the cradle for secessions: Sudan, South Sudan; Ethiopia, Eritrea; Somalia, Somaliland. Let Kenya not go that root.

