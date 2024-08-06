MOSES KURIA ‘joins’ RAILA ODINGA after President RUTO sacked him from Cabinet and vows to 'work very, very closely' with Baba.





Tuesday, August 6, 2024 - Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria was a guest of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Capitol Hill yesterday.

In a statement after the meeting, Kuria indirectly announced that he had joined Raila after President William Ruto refused to reappoint him to his Cabinet, with reports indicating that the former CS was feeling depressed due to joblessness and had resorted to alcoholism.

Kuria revealed that he had agreed to work closely with former Raila Odinga going forward.

He noted that the meeting took place in the presence of Raila’s son, Raila Odinga Junior.

At the center of their discussions were numerous issues the country is facing.

"This morning (yesterday) at Capitol Hill I held a meeting with my friend Rt Hon Raila Odinga," Kuria stated.

"We discussed various issues facing the nation at the moment. I thanked Baba for bending backward (Yet again) to save the country from self-destruction."

He further revealed that the duo agreed to ensure national dialogue, which has been in place since the elections, reaches a structural reform.

"We were unanimous that going forward we cannot continue to prescribe Panadol where surgery is required," he added.

"The upcoming process of national dialogue MUST and Will culminate in deliberate structural reform for a lasting solution.

"We will work very, very closely in that endeavor as we continue to consult with other like-minded leaders."

The Kenyan DAILY POST