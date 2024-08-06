MOSES KURIA ‘joins’ RAILA ODINGA after President RUTO sacked him from Cabinet and vows to 'work very, very closely' with Baba.

Tuesday, August 6, 2024 - Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria was a guest of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Capitol Hill yesterday.
In a statement after the
meeting, Kuria indirectly announced that he had joined Raila after President
William Ruto refused to reappoint him to his Cabinet, with reports
indicating that the former CS was feeling depressed due to joblessness and had
resorted to alcoholism.
Kuria revealed that he had
agreed to work closely with former Raila Odinga going forward.
He noted that the meeting took
place in the presence of Raila’s son, Raila Odinga Junior.
At the center of their
discussions were numerous issues the country is facing.
"This morning (yesterday)
at Capitol Hill I held a meeting with my friend Rt Hon Raila Odinga,"
Kuria stated.
"We discussed various
issues facing the nation at the moment. I thanked Baba for bending backward
(Yet again) to save the country from self-destruction."
He further revealed that the duo
agreed to ensure national dialogue, which has been in place since the
elections, reaches a structural reform.
"We were unanimous that
going forward we cannot continue to prescribe Panadol where surgery is
required," he added.
"The upcoming process of national dialogue MUST and Will culminate in deliberate structural reform for a lasting solution.
"We will work very, very closely in that endeavor as we
continue to consult with other like-minded leaders."
