Energy CS OPIYO WANDAYI now reveals why he has failed to reduce fuel prices despite expectations from Kenyans

Thursday, August 22, 2024 - Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has revealed why fuel prices have remained high despite government efforts.
Speaking during a tour of the
Kenya Pipeline Corporation (KPC) headquarters, Wandayi gave insight into
factors affecting fuel prices, revealing that the government is working towards
addressing inefficiencies in a bid to drive pump prices downwards.
He listed the landing cost,
taxation regime as well as transport and storage costs as the main elements
that determine how oil marketers price the component.
The CS reiterated that the government has very little control over this particular cost.
He therefore
proceeded to stress that the government must find alternative ways of reducing
pump prices.
"It depends on so many
other factors out there," he stated.
The CS hinted that the
government is eyeing external markets with the view of leveraging Kenya's
expansive energy infrastructure to generate revenues from underutilized
resources.
In the most recent review
conducted by the Energy Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), fuel prices
remained unchanged.
The review will apply for the
period running from August 15 to September 14. Kerosene will retail at
Ksh161.75, Super Petrol at Ksh188.84, and Diesel at Ksh171.60 in Nairobi.
Immediately after taking over
the Energy and Petroleum docket from his predecessor Davis Chirchir, one of the
promises that Wandayi made was to reduce the cost of power and fuel, but he is
yet to realize that.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments