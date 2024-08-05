UHURU has abandoned RAILA ODINGA after BABA joined RUTO’s Government – KALONZO says the ‘Son of Jomo’ is with AZIMIO.





Monday, August 5, 2024 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has claimed that former President Uhuru Kenyatta is behind the Azimio coalition as it plans for the 2027 general elections.

Speaking during a church service in Kiambu County on Sunday, Kalonzo, the Wiper Democratic Movement leader, asked the residents of the region to be part of the next movement which will be formed by the coalition.

“Going forward you should be part of the next movement which we are forming.

"Make no mistake because our brother Uhuru Kenyatta is with us,” Kalonzo remarked.

Kalonzo was joined by a section of Azimio leaders, including former Defence CS Eugene Wamalwa and former Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni, who noted that Kalonzo is now leading them ahead of the 2027 elections.

"The one we have been left now and who we'll walk with because there has to be an alternative is Kalonzo Musyoka," Kioni stated.

Kalonzo spoke after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga decided to abandon Azimio One Kenya Alliance and join President William Ruto in forming a broad-based government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST