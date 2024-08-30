GABRIELLE UNION and DWYANE WADE renew their vows to mark 10th wedding anniversary (PHOTOs/ VIDEO)







Friday, August 30, 2024 - Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union marked their 10th wedding anniversary with an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends.

In August 2014, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union tied the knot in Miami.

On Friday, August 24, 2024, Union took to her Instagram and posted about their wedding anniversary.

She shared videos and photos from their romantic anniversary ceremony.

The photos show that their daughter, Kaavia, served as a flower girl at the ceremony.

In the caption, Gabrielle reflected on their journey for the past 10 years.





Swipe below to watch videos from their anniversary celebration.