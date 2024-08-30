The moment cops find secret chamber where Philippines pastor is 'hiding with dozens of cult followers' (VIDEO)







Friday, August 30, 2024 - This is the moment police officers in the Philippines discovered a secret passage leading to a 's3x slave' chamber of self-proclaimed 'son of God' Apollo Quiboloy.

Footage shows Police officers opening a hidden door to a lavishly decorated lounge, accessible via a labyrinth of passages in the vast 75-acre compound owned by Quiboloy in Davao City.

About 2,000 police officers deployed to arrest Quiboloy uncovered hundreds of rooms under construction at the complex on August 29.

Quiboloy, a preacher with millions of followers is accused of heinous crimes, indicted in the US for conspiracy to engage in s3x trafficking by force, fraud and coercion, and the s3x trafficking of children, among a litany of other alleged offences.''





According to Mail Online, a tip-off from a 'whistleblower' helped police in their raid of the compound they believe has been used to store captive women, and two women believed to be s3x slaves have reportedly been rescued.

Police say they have now found signs of life deep under the surface, where Quiboloy is believed to be hiding out with dozens of fanatics 90 feet underground.

Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos said in a press conference on Thursday after police discovered the secret passages: 'We are obtaining the blueprints from the engineering office of Davao City. It's a violation.

'Why is it not declared? All of the intricate things built there that could serve as hiding places.'

The FBI has listed Quiboloy among their Most Wanted, detailing in horrific detail the claimed reality of his 'labour trafficking scheme' and s3x crimes.

Quiboloy is wanted by the Bureau for his alleged participation in a labour trafficking scheme that 'brought church members to the United States via fraudulently obtained visas, and forces the members to solicit donations for a bogus charity that were used to finance church operations and the lavish lifestyles of its leaders'.





The FBI also cites allegations that women were recruited to work as personal assistants or 'pastorals', preparing meals for Quiboloy, cleaning his homes, giving him massages, and having s3x with him in what they referred to as 'night duty'.

The Bureau cites horrifying allegations women at the compound were coerced into living situations at the compound, made to perform various household chores and even subjected to s3xual abuse known as 'night duty' among the victims.

Quiboloy is the head of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC), a Restorationist Christian church based in the Philippines with a claimed following of six million people.

Watch the video below