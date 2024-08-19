From a CS to a tour guide: ABABU NAMWAMBA is now a tour guide for a women’s beauty show after being fired (VIDEO).





Monday, August 19, 2024 - Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba seems to have moved on after being fired by President Ruto and replaced with Kipchumba Murkomen.

Over the weekend, the former CS was filmed acting as a tour guide at the Maasai Mara for some visiting foreigners who are in the country for a beauty pageant show.

He is getting used to life as an ordinary citizen after being fired from the Cabinet.

When he was a Cabinet Secretary, he used to move around in a fleet of guzzlers and bodyguards.

Watch the video.

The man that said "if the shit hits the fan, that shit hits me first", is now a tour guide for a women's beauty show.



